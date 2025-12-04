‘Choc’ing it up to taste: craft chocolate festival in Bengaluru to celebrate homegrown brands

The rich, creamy taste of chocolate melting on the tongue blends with the sweet memories of birthdays, Valentine’s days, anniversaries and holidays we hold dear – whether your treat of choice is bitter and dark, creamy and milky or nut-filled and full of surprising textures. While most people may think of Belgian or Swiss chocolates as being the best you can get, in recent years, Indian craft chocolate has emerged and wooed the palates of Indian chocolate lovers. The Indian Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival, set to be held this weekend, seeks to bring together craft chocolate brands from all over the country.

But what makes craft chocolate so special? Ketaki Churi, the co-founder of The Indian Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival answers that it lies in making an ethical choice while also prioritising health and quality. “There is an abundance of nuanced flavours that get overwhelmed in mass produced chocolate because of heavy sweetening and artificial flavouring. Cacao is also a superfood with numerous health benefits; craft chocolate makers often use the highest quality beans purchased at higher prices from farmers, compared to the lower quality beans purchased at cheap prices by mass brands.” She adds, “The festival is a celebration where one can experience how chocolate is made, try different kinds of chocolate from brands across India and stock up on chocolate for the whole year!”

The chocolate available at the festival is bean to bar (brands who purchase cacao beans) and farm to bar (brands that grow their own cacao), with over 50 workshops catering to everyone from cacao farmers, chocolatiers, culinary students, to curious kids and Bengalureans with a sweet tooth. This is with the aim of facilitating an understanding of the processes behind craft chocolate and cultivating an appreciation for it, apart from just sampling the treats.