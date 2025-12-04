Deepfake of President Droupadi Murmu used in investment scam; FIR filed

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police have registered an FIR against an unknown Facebook user on November 29, for allegedly creating deepfake videos of President Droupadi Murmu and cheating the public into investing money through a fraudulent link.

According to the police, a sub-inspector came across a video on Facebook in which a user named “Dune Dream” had posted a clip of the President urging the public to invest money.

The video falsely claimed that the President was urging people to invest Rs 21,000 in the given link, promising earnings of Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh per day without working, and between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh per month. A case was registered under section 318 (cheating) of the BNS and IT Act.