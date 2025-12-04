Drugs worth Rs 29 crore seized in Bengaluru; two foreign nationals held

BENGALURU: In three separate operations, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized 10.36 kg of MDMA crystals and 8 kg of hydro ganja, worth approximately Rs 28.75 crore. Two foreign nationals were arrested in two of the cases. Police said the seized drugs were stockpiled for sale during the New Year celebrations.

In the first case, 25-year-old Nancy Omary Lawa, a Tanzanian national, was arrested based on a tip-off. Police raided her house and found 9.25 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 18.50 crore. She had come to India in 2023 on a tourist visa.

After staying in Delhi, she moved to Bengaluru, worked as a hair stylist, and lived in a rented house at P&T Layout, Sampigehalli. She allegedly got MDMA from Delhi and sold it at higher prices to known customers, the police said.

In another case, Emmanuel Idiko (28), a Nigerian, was arrested near the basketball court at Lalbagh South Gate while attempting to peddle drugs. He arrived in India on a business visa in 2021 and moved to Bengaluru in 2022.