Property row: Harassed by trio, man dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Whitefield police have arrested a couple on Wednesday after a 45-year-old man ended his life at his residence, leaving behind a death note accusing three people of issuing multiple notices over a land dispute and mentally harassing him.

The deceased Murali Govindaraju, a resident of Whitefield, was working in a private firm. The arrested accused are Shashi Nambiyar (64) and Usha Nambiyar (57).

The police said Murli had purchased a land in 2018 from a relative of the couple, Shashi and Usha, who were his neighbours. He was getting notices from the erstwhile BBMP and GBA following the alleged complaints filed by the couple, accusing him of constructing the building by flouting various rules.

Frustrated over receiving repeated notices, Govindaraju allegedly took the extreme step around 9.30 am on Wednesday. His mother found him hanging in his room around 10 am and alerted the police.

Police recovered a death note in which Govindaraju accused Shashi, Usha, and their son Varun of troubling him and not allowing him to sell or complete the construction. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered.

Helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 044-24640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute of Social Sciences- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat, 8 am-10 pm)