Rs 1.14-crore heist: DIY YouTube-inspired burglars land in Bengaluru jail

BENGALURU: Hebbagodi police have arrested two men who learned theft techniques from YouTube and broke into a businessman’s house and decamped with Rs 1.14 crore in cash and 16 grams.

The accused are HK Srinivasamurthy (39), a resident of Vigneshwara Nagar and native of Bengaluru South district, who owns an apparel shop in Chickpet, and BN Arun Kumar (39), a resident of Magadi Main Road who works as an electrician.

The police said that on November 8, the duo broke into the house of businessman Sunil Kumar R (35), who lives in an apartment in Hulimangala, and escaped with cash and gold. Srinivasamurthy is a distant relative of Sunil and was aware of his business dealings. He had suffered losses in his business and was facing financial difficulties, following which he conspired with Arun Kumar to commit the theft.

The police added that the duo had been gathering information about Sunil Kumar’s house for the past few months and had made two unsuccessful attempts.

To avoid detection, the accused did not carry a mobile phone during the burglary. Srinivasamurthy wore a helmet and mask, climbed the rear compound of the apartment, forced open the flat’s front door, and stole the cash and gold, while Arun waited in a car nearby.

After analysing footage from over 90 CCTV cameras, police traced the car used in the theft and arrested both accused. The duo told police that they had watched YouTube videos to learn techniques to avoid detection. In total, Rs 1.16 crore was recovered, including Rs 1.14 crore cash.