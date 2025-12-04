'Strangely I'dont want to be remembered for O Sanam,' says singer Lucky Ali

Listeners have long been drawn to the wandering quality of his songs, yet Ali offers a different perspective. Wandering, he says, is far from being aimless. It’s a way to travel inward, to internalise experience. Whether onstage or off, he is often deep within his own thoughts, observing and processing life in his own measured rhythm. His real sense of growth as an artist did not arrive with applause. “It wasn’t a single moment. It was a lead up to many things. Completing our first album proved we could finish a work comprehensively. As the music grew, I grew along with that,” says Ali.

Today, it is collaboration that excites him the most: meeting new artistes, exchanging ideas, and exploring fresh sounds. On stage, that exchange deepens into something almost sacred. “When that connection happens, when we’re all singing or vibing together musically and rhythmically, it’s a special feeling,” he says, adding that spirituality lives in that shared space, highlighting how music helps him connect with everyone who understands that language.

Ask him to choose an actor who fits the Lucky Ali-coded aura on screen, he says, “I’m far removed from the entire film industry and I haven’t worked in it for a long time. So, I really wouldn’t know, but it’s bizarre always to see someone lip-syncing to your voice.”

If he could meet his younger self, stepping into a first recording session, his advice would be brief – “It’s not there forever.” Perhaps that’s why his music still moves with ease, neither fixed nor demanding, just passing through the air and lingering only as long as it needs to.

(Lucky Ali will perform at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, on Dec 6 at 6.30pm. Tickets Rs 1,500 )