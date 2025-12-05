Bengaluru couple held for smuggling ganja worth Rs 18.60 crore at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a couple, who managed to smuggle 18.59 kg of hydro ganja worth Rs 18.60 crore out of high-security Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The accused have been identified as Shafiuddin Sheikh, 34, a mechanic, and his wife Sara Simran, 26, a homemaker, from Kammanahalli.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sheikh and Simran were mules, who carried hydro ganja from Bangkok. They were offered free travel, accommodation, and additional payment to smuggle hydro ganja. They were sent on a four-day trip on a tourist visa.

The couple managed to bring in 10 food packets, containing over 18 kg of hydro ganja worth Rs 18.6 crore, concealed in their backpacks. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the couple near Rani Abbakka Playground in Mahalakshmi Layout on November 30, hours after they left KIA. P5