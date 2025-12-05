Cop steals Rs 11 lakh from car at Bengaluru commissioner’s office

BENGALURU: In a classic case of the fence eating the crop, a head constable attached to the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) allegedly stole Rs 11 lakh from a car belonging to an accused in a cyber crime case, which had been seized and parked on the premises of City Police Commissioner’s office.

According to police sources, the head constable has been identified as Jabiullah, who was serving at the CCPS under the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Police had arrested an accused in a cybercrime case on November 13 and seized his car. The accused was taken into custody while his car driver had taken one bag from the car among the two bags.

After securing bail, the accused visited the station, located in the police commissioner’s office compound, on Monday, to take back his vehicle and noticed that a bag containing Rs 11 lakh was missing. He immediately approached senior officers at the Commissioner’s Office. Police analysed CCTV footage and learned of Jabiullah’s involvement.

A search conducted at his residence revealed some cash hidden under his bed. It was also found that he had purchased gold jewellery for his wife using the stolen money, the source said adding the constable attempted to obstruct the raid at his residence. Sources added that the police recovered the stolen amount of Rs 11 lakh and returned it to the accused.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, “I have sought a report from senior officers, and action will be taken based on the report.”