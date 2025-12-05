Greater Bengaluru Authority chief inspects K-100, tells officials to keep sewage out of waterway

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive plan to completely prevent sewage from entering the K-100 waterway that runs along KR Market to Bellandur tank, under the Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley network.

Speaking after inspecting the ‘K-100 Civil Waterway’ from Anepalya Junction to Shanthinagar Bus Stand, he said sewage is under control in most parts of the K-100 route. “Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Water Board (BWSSB) should conduct a survey of the areas that are not yet under control, and submit a comprehensive remedial plan immediately,” he said.

The officials informed the Commissioner that a 5MLD capacity wastewater treatment plant (STP) has been constructed near Kumbalgodu to purify water flowing in the rajakaluve. The plant treats sewage water and releases treated water into the rajakaluve in the K-100 waterway on a long-term basis. Biological methods and nature-based remedial measures have been taken to treat the remaining sewage.

“To filter the sewage, concrete rings have been installed in the middle of the waterway, and saplings that absorb sewage have been planted in them. These saplings will absorb waste materials and release clean water,” Rao stated.

Waterway flows 9.2km

2 public gardens, 8 public balconies, 4 new pedestrian bridges and 18 vehicular bridges have been constructed

9 old bridges renovated with landscape and lighting systems

3.25km long, 2m wide pedestrian path constructed inside the canal, providing direct connection from Shanthinagar (KH Road) to Ejipura main road (work on 200m remains)

3km road and pedestrian path construction next to rajakaluve

Landscaping with saplings and flowers according to space and design.