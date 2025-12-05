India’s digital rails reshaping finance and healthcare, says CDPG–IIMB Study
BENGALURU: The Center for Digital Public Goods (CDPG), IIM Bangalore’s knowledge and research hub on digital public goods (DPGs), and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd released a report titled State of Digital Public Infrastructure in India on Thursday.
Addressing the audience, Professor R. Srinivasan, Chairperson of CDPG, IIM Bangalore, said, “Through this report, we highlight how the same foundational rails that support identity and payments are now quietly reshaping the financial and healthcare landscapes. The Centre undertook a rigorous process of stakeholder interviews, data collection from diverse sources, and analytical synthesis to prepare this report.”
The report provides a detailed evaluation of how India’s identity, payments, and data-sharing infrastructures are functioning in practice. The first edition focuses on two sectors representing contrasting stages of digital public infrastructure (DPI) adoption: financial services, where DPI implementation has reached significant maturity and impact, and healthcare, where adoption remains nascent and faces structural and operational challenges.
It highlights India’s “middle path” approach, in which open and trusted public infrastructure enables private innovation at scale while maintaining inclusion, trust, and national priorities. The report explains how identity, payments, and data systems are forming a common digital foundation that supports innovation across finance, healthcare, education, logistics, and digital commerce. It also traces India’s evolution from the early JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity to today’s modular DPI ecosystem connecting Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Account Aggregators, DEPA, OCEN, ONDC, ABDM, and other digital platforms.
The report concludes that India’s next stage of DPI growth will depend on deeper sector integration, stronger data governance, wider system-level compatibility, and the thoughtful use of emerging technologies, supported by closer collaboration across the Samaj-Sarkar-Bazaar ecosystem.