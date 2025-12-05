Senior citizen strangles bedridden wife, hangs self in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old mentally distressed man died by suicide after strangling his bedridden wife to death at their house in Subramanyapura police limits on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Baby, 65, and her husband Venkateshan, a retired BMTC bus driver. The couple lived with their son Anil Kumar on 3rd Cross Road at Chikkagoudanapalya in Subramanyapura. Police said the incident came to light after Anil’s wife returned home from school with their child around 12.45 pm on Tuesday. She found her father-in-law hanging from a ceiling fan and her mother-in-law lying unconscious on her wheelchair.

According to family sources, Baby suffered a stroke five years ago and was unable to move on her own. She also could not speak properly. Baby used a wheelchair to move around.

Unable to see Baby in this condition, Venkateshan used to quarrel at home frequently. He later slipped into depression and used to reportedly say, “I cannot see her in this condition. One day I will kill her and then end my life.”

When his son and daughter-in-law were not at home on Tuesday, Venkateshan allegedly strangled Baby to death with the plastic rope and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan with the same rope.

Subramanyapura police have registered a case.