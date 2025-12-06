Bengaluru gears up for weekend of books, big conversations

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is set to host the much-awaited Bangalore Literature Festival, inviting book lovers, writers, and literary enthusiasts to celebrate reading and writing under the winter sun. The 14th edition of the festival would be held in Freedom Park, aims to bring together authors from Karnataka, across India, and around the world, creating a platform where diverse literary voices can meet and converse. This time the fest is being held in Freedom Park to make it more accessible to people in the city rather than confining it to confined spaces, said the organisers.

Describing the festival’s vision, V Ravichandar, a member of the festival organising team, said, “Bengaluru has always had a deep reading culture, and the festival simply amplifies what already exists in the city. This year, we want to keep the programming rooted in diverse voices while making space for new writers and fresh conversations.”

The festival seeks to highlight Bengaluru’s creative spirit while commemorating its literary diversity and connecting it with global literary trends.

The two-day event promises an engaging lineup of sessions, including discussions on contemporary writing, poetry, regional literature, children’s literature, translation, and publishing. Visitors can look forward to interactions with both established authors and emerging talents. There will also be opportunities for book signings, panel discussions, and curated spaces dedicated to specific genres, providing attendees with both formal and informal avenues to engage with literature.

The festival will see appearances from notable figures such as Banu Mushtaq, Amish Tripathi, Sudha Murty, Shashi Tharoor, Chetan Bhagat, Clare Mackintosh, Vir Das, Gauri Shinde, Jeet Thayil, American journalist Karen Hao and many more.