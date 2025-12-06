Dy CM DK Shivakumar sets deadlines for Metro Blue Line

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday directed contractors to complete the Blue Line Metro corridor within the revised deadlines, warning that firms failing to meet timelines would not be considered for future government projects.

Shivakumar issued the instructions after inspecting ongoing construction at Kodigehalli, a key stretch of the 58-km line connecting Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport.

The government aims to complete the KR Puram to Silk Board section by December 2026. Contractors have committed to finishing the KR Puram to Hebbal stretch by December 2027 and the Hebbal to Airport section by June 2027. The Rs 15,000 crore corridor will have 30 stations, he said.

Shivakumar said the government is exploring the possibility of starting limited train operations once five to ten stations along the route are completed.

“Regardless of criticism, the work must continue. After a fatal accident, construction is being carried out only at night with strict traffic monitoring,” he said, adding that complaints about delays by contractor NCC had been noted.

He also instructed that the major machinery deployed on-site must not be moved out of Bengaluru until the work is completed, with Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary, GBA tasked with overseeing the process.