Engineer jumps on to metro tracks in Bengaluru, dies

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old engineer died by suicide after jumping on to the tracks at the Kengeri Metro Station of the Purple Line around 8.15 am on Friday.

Metro services were immediately suspended and resumed only at 9.40 am, disrupting the commute of a large number of IT employees.

The victim was identified as Shantagoud Police Patil, residing in an apartment in Doddabele. He was a native of Devara Hippargi in Vijayapura district.

The victim’s wife, Preethi, identified her husband’s body at the RR Hosital’s mortuary on the Mysuru Road, where it was taken after the suicide. In her police statement, Preethi said that her husband was mentally disturbed over a financial issue.

Preethi in her police statement said that both of them got married seven years back and since the last one year he was not having any work. Recently he joined a factory in Bidadi. The police have also recorded the statements of the victim’s brother, Prabhugoud Patil.

Mahalingu, parking in-charge of the Kengeri Metro Station, told the media that the victim parked his two-wheeler in one of the two parking lots and went inside and the police were checking his vehicle after the incident.

Meanwhile, Metro services on the Purple Line were disrupted for over an hour after the incident. The incident affected a train headed towards Whitefield, and led to an immediate shutdown of operations between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta stations. Services were restored at 9.40 am, with trains running normally across the entire line thereafter.

Meanwhile, several passengers said that the disruption caused severe delays for morning commuters, including hundreds of IT employees. Many passengers were forced to take autorickshaws or cancel their journeys entirely due to the uncertainty.

The Kengeri police have registered a case.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 044-24640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute of Social Sciences- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat, 8 am-10 pm)