IT minister Priyank Kharge, GBA chief meet industry leaders

BENGALURU: Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank M Kharge, along with senior government officials including Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, met CXO representatives of leading companies operating along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at a Town Hall organised by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru on Friday.

During the interaction, industry leaders flagged key issues such as last-mile connectivity to Metro stations, condition of service roads and footpaths, congestion at major junctions, accumulation of garbage in high-density stretches, telecom disruptions due to continuous construction and the need for smoother integration between Metro, buses and workplace transport solutions.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said that the ORR corridor remains one of the most economically dense and strategically important business districts in the country and must be supported with matching quality of infrastructure and governance.

The minister said the state government has already earmarked Rs 450 crore for comprehensive road upgradation along the Silk Board to KR Puram stretch, which will include black-topping, service roads, street lighting and pedestrian infrastructure.

He added that the government will also replicate this model of structured engagement across other major brownfield business and technology corridors such as Whitefield, Peenya and Manyata, to systematically identify and resolve area-specific challenges.

The IT Minister also informed participants that these efforts are being undertaken as part of a high-level committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and vice-chaired by him, which is mandated to provide long-term solutions to traffic, mobility and infrastructure bottlenecks in Bengaluru’s major technology hubs.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that close coordination between BBMP, BMRCL, Traffic Police and other agencies is under way to ensure smoother implementation of projects.