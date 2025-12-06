‘Obscene’ gesture: Plaint filed against Aryan Khan

BENGALURU: A city-based advocate and a former convener of Bajrang Dal have filed police complaints seeking an FIR against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for obscene gesture, public indecency, insulting modesty of women and disturbing public order.

Advocate S Owaiz Hussain of Sankey Road and Tejas A Gowda of Jayanagar 1st Block have filed the complaints.

In his complaint, Hussain stated that he is filing the complaint on behalf of the general public seeking immediate registration of an FIR against Aryan Khan for committing criminal acts in a public event/party hosted in a pub in Ashoknagar police limits on November 28. Aryan Khan was recorded making the abusive gesture towards members of the public at the venue. The video has gone viral, and has been widely reported by news agencies.

The incident has caused public outrage. Several women were present at the venue when he made the obscene gesture. His act amounts to a direct insult to the modesty of women, especially as the gesture is universally recognised as vulgar, indecent, humiliating and sexually suggestive in nature, the complaint stated.

Tejas Gowda, in his complaint, requested the police to take strict action against Aryan Khan. He also sought action against Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of BDA chairman NA Haris, and Zaid Khan, son of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who were with Aryan Khan at the pub.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said police officers are looking into the matter and action will be taken based on their findings.