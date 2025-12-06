The clown's Lear: Actor Rajat Kapoor on his play Nothing Like Lear

Nothing Like Lear, a solo clown piece by actor-director Rajat Kapoor, strips William Shakespeare’s tragedy down to its emotional core. The play, first staged in 2012 and starring actor Vinay Pathak, has quietly built a long life of its own, travelling across cities, without losing its intimacy. As the duo gear up for their next show in the city, Kapoor speaks to CE on approaching King Lear through vulnerability and using the language of clowning to excavate themes of power, ageing, madness and fractured family bonds.

Excerpts

What pushed you create a solo piece like Nothing Like Lear with one clown expressing the emotions of a Shakespeare tragedy, and how has it evolved over the years?

Nothing Like Lear has now been running for 13 years. After working on Hamlet, The Clown Prince, we wanted to do something with Lear. But to make it different, we decided to do it with just one actor and see what emerges from there. The audience has shaped the play through its interactivity. A responsive crowd can change the energy. In terms of evolution, it has shifted only about three per cent. The rest of the structure remains exactly as it was. Small improvisations have crept in, little textures that come from performing it over the years. But at its core, the play is still close to the version we began with.

When you adapt classics, how do you decide what to keep from the original and what to change, so it feels meaningful in today’s time?

We go back to the classic and ask: Why do we want to do this play? What is it that attracts us to it? You don’t want to lose the instinct. I’m not very interested in the plot, because that belongs to 400 years ago. What interests me are the core themes. When we began rehearsing King Lear, we asked ourselves what the play was really about: old age, fathers and daughters, the loss of power, blindness, madness. That’s where we started building it. Once you engage with those ideas, you see how relevant they still are.