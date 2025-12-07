AI can’t write emotion, says Sudha Murty

BENGALURU: At the Bengaluru Literature Festival, writer and MP Sudha Murty offered an intimate look into her writing process, creative evolution and the life philosophy that underpins her latest book ‘The Circle of Life’.

In conversation with writer Vani Mahesh, Murty reflected about how her understanding of human nature and long-term friendships shaped her latest work here on Saturday.

Murty speaks about the “deep understanding of human nature” in her writings and what inspired her to revisit an old story. Murty said she had originally written it in Kannada nearly 20 years ago, but when she looked at it now, “my entire perspective, the worldview, had kind of changed,” prompting her to give it another go in English.

Murty explained that she approaches each character as an independent entity, which helps evoke empathy. She usually writes characters that align with her thought process, though villains come from experience, observation, etc. Writing the character Arvind, who undergoes a “360-degree turn towards the end,” was particularly hard, she said.