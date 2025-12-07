Judiciary delay must not push men to suicide: Save Indian Family Foundation

BENGALURU: Around 100 people gathered at Freedom Park on Saturday to remember Atul Subash, a software engineer and artificial intelligence professional who died by suicide on December 9, 2024, at his apartment in Marathahalli. Atul had reportedly left a 24-page death note and an 81-minute video in which he mentioned his troubled married life and ongoing divorce proceedings. The event was organised by the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF).

“People from across the country came for the event. Many men who are part of SIFF as volunteers and members joined us at Freedom Park. This was a shradhanjali for Atul, and our message is that no man should die by suicide due to atrocities within the judicial system. We are here to spread awareness,” said Sriman Narsingh, coordinator and first-level counsellor, SIFF.

He said the organisation provides psychological support, community-building assistance and basic legal help for men facing false matrimonial cases, including fathers who are alienated from their children. “Wives do not allow them to meet their children. Distressed fathers and men facing dowry harassment, domestic violence and other false cases such as maintenance approach us. When criminal proceedings begin, men are forced to run around as cases can be filed anywhere in India.

This pressure led Atul to take his life,” he said. SIFF urged distressed husbands and fathers seeking support to call its all-India helpline at 9278978978 or email newageindian@gmail.com. Counsellor numbers are available on www.saveindianfamily.org. Around 200 T-shirts bearing Atul’s photo and the helpline number were distributed to attendees. SIFF co-founders Pandurang Katti and Anil Murty, both friends of Atul, were also present.