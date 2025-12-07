Multilingualism is India’s strength: Writers debate single-language idea

BENGALURU: In a compelling panel discussion titled ‘Should a country speak a single language?’, Indian literary critic GN Devy and writer–translator Deepa Bhasthi, in conversation with moderator Samanth Subramanian, argued that multilingualism is not just India’s reality but one of its greatest strengths.

Drawing on personal experiences, the speakers highlighted the richness of India’s linguistic landscape. One panellist described growing up speaking Kannada, Kodava and Tulu, and later learning Hindi and English through the three-language policy. “Knowing multiple languages enriches your inner life,” they said, adding that speaking Kannada evokes a different persona than speaking English.

Devy spoke about his upbringing with “unlicensed” versions of Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi, and later learning English, only to encounter dialectal variations in Yorkshire. His work with Adivasi communities exposed him to 12 tribal languages—many neglected by official policy—which deepened his commitment to preserving non-standard languages.

The discussion underscored that India’s multilingual foundation—formally recognised with 14 languages by the Constituent Assembly—has enabled unity despite vast diversity. The first census after linguistic reorganisation recorded 1,652 mother tongues, reflecting the public’s strong attachment to their languages. Devy cautioned against monolingual imposition, comparing India’s multilingualism to Gandhi’s walking stick: inclusive and civil, rather than a tool of domination.

Bhasthi emphasised that translation carries more than words—embedding culture, memory and worldview. She cited a Kannada proverb translated as “the distant mountain is smooth,” illustrating how cultural meaning is preserved without literalism.