Rs 4,800 crore medicine for Bengaluru’s ailing roads

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary for Urban Development, Tushar Girinath, informed that with grants from both the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the state government worth Rs 4,800 crore, Bengaluru roads will be developed. By May, 928 km of roads will be blacktopped.

He also said BDA will execute the work on the short underpass from Hebbal worth over Rs 2,000 crore. He clarified that the underpass will only run parallel to the proposed Tunnel Road. Girinath, was speaking at a press meet at the GBA head office on Saturday.

He said that efforts are being made to address the pothole issue in the coming year and mentioned that over 22,000 potholes have been filled.

Nearly 392 kms of roads are under development by different city corporations, with Rs 694 crore and out of that, 157.40 km of road length work has been completed. By January, all these works will be completed. Similarly, 401 km of roads are under a defective liability period. “Before the next monsoon, about 928 km of road length will be blacktopped,” he said.

“Asphalting at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, white topping at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore (157.39 km) is being done in Bengaluru,” Girinath said and added that in all about Rs 4,500 crore is being spent to develop Bengaluru roads and if all the road development is completed, 80 percent of the problem will be addressed.