Saleem issues directives to curb corruption in police in Karnataka

BENGALURU: DG&IGP Dr MA Saleem has issued a memo to all unit heads across Karnataka, directing them to take effective steps to curb corrupt practices among police personnel and restore the integrity of the force.

The memo was sent after Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara visited his office on Friday and warned that police personnel involved in corruption would be dismissed.

Saleem said it was “deeply concerning” that the names of some police personnel have recently surfaced in cases of robbery, theft and fraud. “Such trends not only undermine the credibility of the police department but also bring disrepute to the entire force.

These acts erode public trust and create a situation where the foundational principles of law enforcement are questioned,” the memorandum stated.

He said the involvement of police officers in criminal activities or illegal operations is “unacceptable under any circumstances,” and warned that any police personnel found involved will face stringent disciplinary action. Unit officers who fail to voluntarily implement the directives will themselves face departmental action for negligence.

The memo lists five measures for all unit officers