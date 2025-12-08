Confusing and cheery

As we near the end of the year, I am confused about how I should feel. I know that I struggled through the year as I battled my personal demons and health issues. But as I look back, I see myself being counselled as well as playing the role of a counsellor for many of my friends. I remember a couple of years ago, on one of my trips overseas, I had the opportunity to listen to a standup comic who joked about how men and women behave so differently when in trouble. He said that as women, we form ‘packs’ and even in a restaurant, we never go alone to the restroom. Our pack mentality spills over even if one of the ‘pack members’ is sick or emotionally overwrought. We cover them with our jackets, keep nosy boyfriends/husbands away and ‘calm’ the situation down. Women’s solidarity is very strong and real! We tend to counsel each other and are mostly empaths with solidarity. Despite this support system, I have seen a lot of us do a downward spiral this year, and it’s distressing. It looks like a never-ending stream of bad juju. I remember going out to a perfectly fun dinner and meeting up with friends I hadn’t seen in a while. From a perfectly fun conversation, the topic turned to my best friend, who passed away due to cancer, and now another ‘bff’ was battling it. I just burst into tears at dinner, feeling alone, guilty and helpless.

So, December, like the many months before, is turning out to be a hard one. Then again, so many young ’uns are getting married. Their parents, who are my friends, are both excited and weary. Life has indeed turned into an uphill climb, and yet, it is impossible not to get into the cheer of the season. After the spate of cake-mixings, it is now the turn of ‘tree-lightings’! I did attend the one at the beautifully decorated Ritz-Carlton. It was full of cheer and Christmas carols, which got louder as more eggnog and mulled wine was consumed.