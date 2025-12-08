DCM seeks report on Bengaluru’s air quality

BENGALURU: Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda has warned that the Bengaluru’s air quality is deteriorating rapidly and that if measures are not taken, the city will become another New Delhi. In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dated December 6, he urged that steps be taken to curb air pollution. Acting immediately on Gooligowda’s letter, the DCM directed the chief secretary to set up an expert committee to submit a report on air pollution.

In his letter, Gooligowda, who is also vice-chairman of Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, said, “There are 1.2 crore vehicles in Bengaluru for a population of 1.47 crore, with almost every citizen owning a vehicle as a result of which pollution is increasing.”