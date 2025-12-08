Dr G Parameshwara: Those who support narcotics are not human

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday condemned individuals who promote or support narcotics, stating that they destroy people’s lives, future and health.

“Those who promote or support narcotics are not human beings”, he said. Emphasising the government’s stance against drug abuse, he reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to becoming a drug-free state.

He was speaking at a vintage car rally organised to support the state’s war against drug abuse and peddling at Vidhana Soudha. The Bengaluru City Police organised the event in collaboration with the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI) and Paul John Resorts and Hotels.