Dr G Parameshwara: Those who support narcotics are not human

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday condemned individuals who promote or support narcotics, stating that they destroy people’s lives, future and health.
“Those who promote or support narcotics are not human beings”, he said. Emphasising the government’s stance against drug abuse, he reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to becoming a drug-free state.
He was speaking at a vintage car rally organised to support the state’s war against drug abuse and peddling at Vidhana Soudha. The Bengaluru City Police organised the event in collaboration with the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI) and Paul John Resorts and Hotels.
Hundreds of vintage cars and two-wheelers participated in the rally, which started from Vidhana Soudha and culminated on Mysuru Road. Awareness programmes were also conducted at MG Road Metro Station and other locations.
Before flagging off the rally, Parameshwara said the government’s announcement of making Karnataka drug-free cannot be achieved overnight. “We have launched a war against drugs. Since last year, drugs worth more than Rs 300 crore have been seized. Thousands of people have been arrested. Unfortunately, even students who come from abroad for education are getting involved in such crimes,” he said.
He further said that drug peddlers have become “so inhuman” that they are visiting schools and distributing narcotics disguised as chocolates. Initially, they are providing free samples to the kids. He added that the Bengaluru City Police are intensifying enforcement measures.