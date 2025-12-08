‘Fear is always in the room’, says comedian-actor Vir Das at BLF

As Vir Das enters the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) stage with the kind of disarming candour he is known for and breaks the ice instantly, it dissolves the line between a performer and the audience. He jokes about everything, yet keeps it intense and subtle at the same time and looks around the crowd, half-amused, half-awed, as if he has entered a room he isn’t sure he deserves to be in, a theme that runs through his new memoir, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits. “It’s my first literature festival ever, I’m arguably the stupidest person here,” he quips.

With the recently released book in his hand, he notes that writing has quietly shaped him as a mirror of his life. “Writing a book forced me to confront my life,” he shares. Stand-ups, Das says, are always moving – there’s neither time for celebration nor introspection, but writing the book changed that. “When you write a book about your life, you to confront it. I realised what a backlog of things I hadn’t dealt with in years.”

When asked how BLF compares to other events, he shrugs. “Never been to one before. I’m hoping the others are this good. It’s different from a stand-up show. Everybody’s sober here,” Das laughs, adding that what stays with him is the people: “I got to spend five seconds with so many people today and just be awed by how intelligent and passionate they are. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a massive audience. But I think I have a massively passionate audience, and that’s a far greater privilege.”

The signing process at the event, he says, filled him with unexpected gratitude. “It made me 300 per cent more grateful for the journey I had, for the people I’ve met, for the cumulative effect they’ve had on me.” That, he believes, is the book’s core: remembering the people who carried him. Yet he hopes the readers carry a moment of what he felt while writing the memoir, which is that ‘it’s okay to feel lost’. “It’s okay not to belong, or to be an outcast. All of that is an identity you can hold,” he points out.

During the session, he went deeper into this idea, as he stated, “I’ve been a boarding school kid in Delhi Public School, a DPS kid in Galesburg, Illinois, an Indian accent in American drama school, a westernised accent in Indian movies... I’ve never fully belonged.” The memoir grew from this space – the sense of gatecrashing every world he entered. “You’re sitting at a party thinking, ‘How the hell did I get invited here?’ But I think most people feel that way. They just don’t say it,” he jokes, noting how success didn’t smooth the edges.

You ask him about courage, especially in a world where his jokes have invited FIRs, abuse and even threats, he says, “I’m always scared. Ninety per cent of it is pretending you’re brave. Fear is in the room; you acknowledge it, just don’t judge it.” He also laughs about being told to “keep quiet and do gym jokes,” but stand-up, he insists, relies on authenticity. “If you’re apolitical in your 40s, what kind of life have you had?,” he asks.

Yet amidst the hullabaloo, the role that feels closest to him today is directing. “ I just made my first movie, Happy Patel (bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, teaser of which was released recently), and I just fell in love with directing. It’s indeed the accumulation of everything I’ve learned – writing, performance, storytelling,” he says, winding up the chat with a wide smile.