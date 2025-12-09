Bangalore University struggles to keep leash on stray dogs at Jnanabharathi

BENGALURU: The state government has ordered all universities and colleges to designate an area on their campuses to feed stray dogs and to stop feeding them near hostels or canteens.

The department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries has also directed the educational institutions to install signage indicating the designated place to feed the canines. The order comes as the Bangalore University is struggling to handle the increasing number of stray dogs on its Jnanabharathi campus.

Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Jaikar S said, “The University campus is spread over 1,200 acres and there are many stray dogs. Most of these dogs are abandoned by the residents living around the campus. We cannot shut the gates because many public vehicles, including BMTC buses, ply through the campus. As a result, we are unable to keep a tab on the number of dogs and control their birth.”

He added, “We have sought the help of civic officials to sterilise the dogs and control their population on the campus. In August, two of our students were bitten by a dog when they went for a morning walk on the campus.”

There are around 250 dogs on the Bangalore University campus. When asked about designating a place to feed the dogs, Jaikar said, “It is under process and nothing has been decided yet.”