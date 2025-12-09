Bengaluru's Uttarahalli Road to go signal-free, widening work set to resume soon

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd is all set to resume work on widening the Uttarahalli Main Road, popularly known as Dr Vishnuvardhan Road, and make it a signal-free corridor. The stretch falls under the Bengaluru West City Corporation limits of Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Once the asphalting of the 3.4-km stretch is completed, traffic on Kengeri, Mylasandra, Kanakapura Road and Mysuru Road will ease significantly. The stretch will provide seamless travel for motorists heading from Mysuru Road to Kanakapura and vice-versa.

As per officials, the work worth Rs 51 crore involves acquiring 133 properties, including that of an elected representative’s. About 15 of the property owners have already come forward for transferable development rights (TDR) and four owners have received the TDR.

The remaining owners have said that if only the official notification is issued to acquire the property, they will also come forward. “If all goes well, we will start work by Sankranti and complete the work in six months,” said a senior engineer with B-SMILE.

The engineers were earlier with the project department of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and completed the excavation and utility from JSS Academy of Technical Education College side to Adithya Bakery, and the road work was done only up to 1 km. However, the work on the 2.4-km stretch was stopped due to the issue of trees and 133 property owners raising objections.