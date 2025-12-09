Bengaluru's Uttarahalli Road to go signal-free, widening work set to resume soon

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd is all set to resume work on widening the Uttarahalli Main Road, popularly known as Dr Vishnuvardhan Road, and make it a signal-free corridor. The stretch falls under the Bengaluru West City Corporation limits of Greater Bengaluru Authority.
Once the asphalting of the 3.4-km stretch is completed, traffic on Kengeri, Mylasandra, Kanakapura Road and Mysuru Road will ease significantly. The stretch will provide seamless travel for motorists heading from Mysuru Road to Kanakapura and vice-versa.
As per officials, the work worth Rs 51 crore involves acquiring 133 properties, including that of an elected representative’s. About 15 of the property owners have already come forward for transferable development rights (TDR) and four owners have received the TDR.
The remaining owners have said that if only the official notification is issued to acquire the property, they will also come forward. “If all goes well, we will start work by Sankranti and complete the work in six months,” said a senior engineer with B-SMILE.
The engineers were earlier with the project department of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and completed the excavation and utility from JSS Academy of Technical Education College side to Adithya Bakery, and the road work was done only up to 1 km. However, the work on the 2.4-km stretch was stopped due to the issue of trees and 133 property owners raising objections.
“The permission from the then BBMP forest department, and later convincing 133 property owners was a big task. After exploring all the options regarding the trees, the work order for their removal will be issued shortly.
Meanwhile, B-SMILE, which is executing the project, has paid Rs 14 lakh to Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for relocation of its electric poles on the stretch,” said the engineer.
As per B-SMILE, the project, part of the 2015 Revised Master Plan (RMP) executed under the chief minister’s Navanagorathana scheme, includes developing the 24-metre width road with 1-metre width centre median, 1.5 metre of footpath on both sides and 8.5 metre of carriage on each side.
“This work will come under the blacktopping concept and its thickness will not be compromised. By August 15, we plan to inaugurate the stretch,” said a senior engineer from B-SMILE.
“While the work is going on, traffic will not be stopped on both ways. Now, near Mysuru Road Junction, we are witnessing slow-moving traffic. Once the project is complete, it will be signal-free for motorists heading towards Kanakapura Road from Mysuru Road,” the engineer added.