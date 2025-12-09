BRB: Bengalureans on Australia's social media ban for children under 16

When social media came onto the world stage, it was met with excitement at the possibility that technology could connect people across the globe. Decades later, as we start to see the wear that constant connectivity has on mental well-being, especially the harm cyberbullying, exposure to predatory behaviour and the addictiveness of social media causes to young minds, hope has given way to worry and caution. In an unprecedented and likely trend-setting move, Australia took decisive action of banning several social media platforms for children under 16, with failure to comply inviting fines up to $50 million on service providers. While some have hailed the decision, with countries like Denmark, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, and others considering their own legislation, others have pointed out that this may push teens into greater harm, emphasising the need for parental controls and platform regulation rather than an outright ban. YouTube has also made its case, pointing out the benefits of being able to freely access edu content for teens on its platform.