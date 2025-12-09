Debt-ridden woman poisons son, dies by suicide; mother suffers fatal heart attack in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A debt-ridden woman allegedly administered poison to her 14-year-old son before consuming it at their rented house near Tavarekere in Suddaguntepalya police limits on Monday morning. Seeing them writhing in pain, the woman’s 60-year-old mother is suspected to have suffered a fatal heart attack.

The deceased have been identified as Sudha, 38, a domestic help, her son Mounish, a Class 7 student, and her mother Mahadevamma.

Sudha separated from her husband a few years ago and lived with her son and mother. They are from Tamil Nadu.

According to a senior police officer, around 10am on Monday, Sudha allegedly administered poison to her son and later drank it. Seeing them writhing in pain, Mahadevam­ma reportedly alerted her elder daughter. Mahadevam­ma too died due to a suspected heart attack by the time her elder daughter arrived.

The officer said Sudha and her family visited a temple in Dharmapuri on Sunday and returned home in the evening. Sudha spoke to her sister that night. The post-mortem report will reveal the exact reason for their death, he added.

A note left by Sudha stated that she had loans to clear. She accused one of her relatives and two others of not returning the money borrowed from her.

Another police officer said Sudha had borrowed money to run a small business, but suffered losses. The lenders reportedly pressured her to repay their money. This forced her to take the extreme step.

Suddaguntepalya police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of BNS based on a complaint by Sudha’s aunt.