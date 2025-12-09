Food delivery agent arrested for sexual harassment, cops suspect multiple victims in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old food and courier delivery agent from Malleswaram was arrested for sexually harassing women under the pretext of providing them work-from-home jobs.

The accused was identified as Shiva Shankar.

The accused was approaching victims after finding their details on a mobile application which helps users to make new friends. He was collecting their personal information and also their photographs claiming to use them for job purposes.

After morphing their images into sexually explicit material, he was harassing the victims.

The accused was arrested following a complaint from a 24-year-old woman.

The complainant, a resident of Kaggalipura, had filed a complaint against the accused on Friday. The accused was arrested on the next day from Malleswaram.

“The accused is a native of Ballari. After arresting him, we retrieved his mobile phone and sent it for analysis. We suspect that he is a habitual offender. We are checking if there are any other cases against him. He was finding the details of the victims in the app which he was also using. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer.

After morphing the pictures into sexually explicit images, he was sending them back to the victims and also to their contacts. He had sent such images to the complainant’s father also. He was also sending offensive and vulgar messages to their social media accounts.

The Kaggalipura police have registered a case under different sections of IT Act against the accused.