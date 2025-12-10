65 tmcft water lost to silt in dams

BENGALURU: Close to 65 tmcft of storage capacity in major reservoirs has been lost to siltation. This means that every year, 65 tmcft of water that could have been stored, is wasted across reservoirs in the Cauvery and Krishna basins. This quantity of water is nearly three times Bengaluru’s annual water requirement of over 22tmcft.

Karnataka has 14 major reservoirs, including KR Sagar, Malaprabha, Bhadra, Harangi, Kabini, Almatti, Tungabhadra, Hemavathy and others. In an unstarred question by Congress MLA Dr Ajay Dharam Singh, Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar replied that they don’t have any programme to remove silt.

He said there are no specific guidelines to remove silt from reservoirs, and neither is there a coordination programme between the Central and State governments. Tungabhadra has 31.6 tmcft of silt, Narayanapura has 10.55 tmcft, Almatti 7.5 tmcft and Ghataprabha has 4.9 tmcft.

Reservoirs that come under Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam, Visvesvaraya Jal Nigam and others are surveyed by Karnataka Engineering Research Centre.

The Central Water Commission had recommended a survey of silt in reservoirs once in five years. In many state reservoirs, survey was done from 2008 to 2019.

Over time, as silt starts accumulating, the live storage capacity comes down and water overflows, leading to water loss. Silt accumulation is not uniform, and removing it is not economically viable.