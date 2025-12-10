715 killed in road accidents in Bengaluru in 10 months

BENGALURU: As many as 715 people, including 203 pedestrians, have died in road accidents in Bengaluru in the last ten months, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara informed the Assembly during the winter session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Responding to Rajajinagar BJP MLA Suresh, who sought details on the number of accidents in the city, the number of fatalities and the measures being taken to ensure pedestrian safety, Parameshwara said 3,985 accidents were reported till October this year, compared to 4,769 reported in 2024. In 2024, the total number of fatalities stood at 894, including 246 pedestrians.

The minister said the government has taken several enforcement measures to safeguard pedestrians. In 2025 alone, 83,139 cases were registered under the IMV Act and 175 cases under the BNS for parking vehicles on footpaths. Additionally, 14,719 IMV Act cases and 39 BNS cases were booked against those riding vehicles on footpaths.