Bengaluru second in rooftop solar installations

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban was ranked second compared to other Indian metropolis in the installation of rooftop solar panels and the number of household benefiting from it, according to a report from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

But the state government officials say that Karnataka lags behind the target set by the central government for the installation of solar rooftop panels under the Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme.

The ministry in its response to Bangalore South MP Tejavi Surya’s question in Lok Sabha stated that there are 4,984 solar roof top installations in Bengaluru Urban and 386 in Bengaluru Rural, making it a total of 5,370 installations in BESCOM limits.

The MNRE also said that 11,854 households in Bengaluru Urban and 386 households in Bengaluru Rural have benefited from the scheme.

Bengaluru Urban lagged behind Mumbai covering 18,223 households under the scheme with 428 installations in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban.

As per the report there are a total of 18,99,494 installations benefiting 23,79,580 households, as on November 30, 2025 in India. Of which 13,176 installations are in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, benefiting 41,955 households.