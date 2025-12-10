BWSSB wins Geospatial Excellence Award for Jalapatha

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has won the Geospatial Excellence Award for Water Management for its GIS-based utility asset management platform, Jalapatha, at the GeoSmart India-2025 conference held in New Delhi.

The award, presented during the conference’s closing plenary session, was received by BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar. Speaking after the event, Manohar said the recognition reflects BWSSB’s commitment to “scientific, technology-led water governance for a growing Bengaluru”.

He said the award recognises BWSSB’s efforts in geospatial mapping, asset digitisation and real-time data integration, which have helped centralise thousands of water and sewerage assets onto a unified platform, improving planning, monitoring and maintenance efficiency.

BWSSB has announced that Jalapatha will soon enter its next phase, with advanced geospatial analytics, predictive maintenance tools and real-time project monitoring.