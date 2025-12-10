Devanahalli special agri zone, no bar on land sale

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has declared 1,777 acres of land in Devanahalli taluk as a Permanent Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ) and farmers need not be misled by rumours. “They have the freedom to sell their land and there are no restrictions,’’ said S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries.
A press release said the government has declared 1,777 acres across 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli, Devanahalli taluk, as a PSAZ. He was reacting to reports in certain quarters claiming that farmers’ right to sell their land had been curtailed. Farmers here had expressed their desire to continue agriculture, and the government had responded positively.
“Our intention is to prevent real-estate misuse of agricultural land and stop developers from exploiting farmers. We have not stripped farmers of their right to sell land,” he said. Earlier, the land near Devanahalli was earmarked for establishing an Aerospace Park.
“The government has withdrawn the acquisition plan and reserved the area exclusively for agriculture. As a PSAZ, it offers enhanced benefits to farmers, and may attract investment into agriculture as well. The government has assured that infrastructure for agriculture development will be provided.
Farmers can benefit from high-yield seeds, cold storage facilities, organic farming, modern agricultural technologies, elimination of middlemen, improved soil and water management, direct market access, e-trading and digital marketplaces. They will also receive special tax exemptions for farms and agri-startups, and faster approvals for agri-business projects,” he said.