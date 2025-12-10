Devanahalli special agri zone, no bar on land sale

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has declared 1,777 acres of land in Devanahalli taluk as a Permanent Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ) and farmers need not be misled by rumours. “They have the freedom to sell their land and there are no restrictions,’’ said S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries.

A press release said the government has declared 1,777 acres across 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli, Devanahalli taluk, as a PSAZ. He was reacting to reports in certain quarters claiming that farmers’ right to sell their land had been curtailed. Farmers here had expressed their desire to continue agriculture, and the government had responded positively.