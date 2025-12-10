Govt intends to establish five hi-tech SWM plants in city

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government intends to establish five more integrated solid waste management (SWM) plants in and around Bengaluru to process around 8,000 tonnes of waste.

He was replying to MLA Dheeraj Muniraju during Question Hour in the Assembly. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said the SWM plants will generate biogas from waste.

Muniraju opposed the move to establish an integrated SWM plant at Gundalahalli village in Doddaballapur district. The MLA said the people of Gundalahalli and nearby surrounding villages are against the proposed plant. It was because of their protest, the previous Siddaramaiah government did not go ahead with the project in 2016, stating that it will cause environment and water pollution. The government has not conducted social and environmental impact studies in the village, he added.

Shivakumar said the proposed plant will be set up using advanced technology and there should not be any apprehension over pollution. The project has received environmental clearance. He urged the MLA to raise awareness among the villagers in this regard.

The DCM said that he is also keen on setting up such plants in Kanakapura and Bidadi. Admitting the claim that a mafia is controlling the management of solid waste, Shivakumar said he is open to suggestions to improve cleanliness in the city, including bringing it under the Essential Services Maintenance Act. He said that he wants to adopt the Mangaluru City Corporation’s garbage clearance model for Bengaluru.