Police body wants DG&IGP to curb harassment of motorists

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) has written to Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M A Saleem, urging him to direct his officers and staff to stop “harassing, assaulting, or using abusive language” against vehicle drivers during routine checks.

In the letter sent on Monday, KSPCA member Mohan Kumar Danappa said while the state police department is regarded as a disciplined force, repeated incidents of misconduct by certain officers and personnel are tarnishing its reputation.

Despite multiple circulars and reminders over the years, complaints continue to surface about excesses during vehicle inspections, he noted. Several such incidents have been widely reported on social media and in mainstream media, creating a public perception that the department is “anti-people”, he added.

The KSPCA has requested the DG & IGP to issue appropriate circulars and clear instructions to all personnel to ensure courteous behaviour towards drivers of all types of vehicles.