Trucker chases biker, tries to mow him down

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old biker is undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a murder attempt was made on him by a truck driver in a road rage incident.

The victim, identified as H Harish, a resident of Ramasagara in Anekal, was rushed to the hospital by the police and passersby in an ambulance after he was knocked down.

The accused has been identified as Devaraju, a resident of Chandapura.

The incident haproad rage. Fearing that he would hit me, I slowed down at a road hump near Nallappa Nursery. The truck driver who blocked me, came near me and started scolding me even though I was not at fault.