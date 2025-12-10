Trucker chases biker, tries to mow him down

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old biker is undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a murder attempt was made on him by a truck driver in a road rage incident.
The victim, identified as H Harish, a resident of Ramasagara in Anekal, was rushed to the hospital by the police and passersby in an ambulance after he was knocked down.
The accused has been identified as Devaraju, a resident of Chandapura.
The incident haproad rage. Fearing that he would hit me, I slowed down at a road hump near Nallappa Nursery. The truck driver who blocked me, came near me and started scolding me even though I was not at fault.
As he continued shouting, I left the place. He then chased me for another half-kilometer and rammed into my two-wheeler near the Heelalige storm water drain. Due to the impact, I lost control and fell down,” the victim told the police in the statement.
Motorists who witnessed the incident chased the truck for more than three kilometers and nabbed him before handing him over to the Suryanagar police, who have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused.
“The accused has been remanded in judicial custody. The truck has been seized. His blood and urine samples have been collected to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle’s documents are also being checked. The doctors have put around eight sutures to the victim. He is out of danger,” said an officer part of investigation.