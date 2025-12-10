Will be back with masala in my bowling, says Shreyanka Patil

For Shreyanka Patil, pressure has become a familiar companion rather than a burden. The off-spinner, who emerged as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) leading wicket-taker and Purple Cap winner during their Women’s Premier League (WPL) title run in 2024, approaches high-stakes moments with calm, shaped by preparation. “Before I bowl, especially when I feel I’m under pressure, I take a moment, breathe and smile. When you smile, your nerves ease down,” says Patil, her composure evident even as she speaks.
Bowling across phases, Patil (23) is often trusted in difficult overs. When it comes to structuring her training, she mirrors it with match-day stress. “The way I practise is mostly based on what I face on a game day. Practising under pressure has helped me reach a stage where I believe I can do it,” she says. That belief, Patil feels, is as vital as skill. These ideas of anticipation and strategy were echoed during her recent appearance at the Chess and Chill night at the RCB Bar and Cafe, hosted by Fyers American Gambits. Over 70 chess players gathered for an evening that marked probably the first cafe-style chess event on this scale.
Walking into the cafe, Patil stole the spotlight with her chic ensemble – a double bow solid black tube top and pleat-heavy white trousers, that complimented her golden accessories. Watching boards fill the space, Patil drew natural parallels, as she says, “You have to be in it. It’s the same as any other sport, where you have to be mentally focused, do your preparations well and know what your opponent is good at. The key is understanding your sport and yourself. Strategy, of course, is important in chess or cricket. When it comes to cricket, we obviously study patterns. In chess, too, there are certain moves players are good at. It always goes back to preparation and practice.”
Talking about getting the jitters before the city event where she had to play a game of chess and interact with players, she says, “Firstly, I was nervous, because if you put me on a cricket field, I know I’m going to actually come out of any situation. For the past couple of days, I’ve been practising chess on my iPad. Even when I go to bed, I’m like ‘okay let me just win this’.”
Her defining moment in cricket came during RCB’s title-winning WPL 2024 season. Reminiscing the big moment, she says, lifting the cup, the eliminator where her team played against the Mumbai Indians and her getting Harmanpreet Kaur out in her final over changed the whole game. That wicket shifted momentum and soon after came the trophy and the Purple Cap, marking a breakthrough season that established her as one the league’s standout performers.
Patil’s journey, however, hasn’t been uninterrupted. The season that followed proved testing, with injury forcing her away from competitive cricket, including the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. However, the setback offered perspective, reinforcing the importance of trust and patience. Much of her confidence comes from the environment RCB has fostered. “Being a death specialist (for her skill in bowling crucial overs), if they hadn’t given me that opportunity, I wouldn’t even know I could do it. Understanding the game better and being put into situations I’m good at shaped me,” Patil admits.
Over three WPL seasons,the franchise backed her in high-pressure moment, helping her grow not just as a bowler but as a decision maker. That trust carried into her transition to the international stage. For Patil, timing and backing have worked in tandem, allowing her to take responsibility with conviction. “When I went on to play for India, I felt ready. I’m happy that the platform came at the right time,” she says. Being part of a franchise that celebrates multiple sports resonates with her. “I’ve followed RCB’s social media page growing up. They were always into something interesting, and that’s not just cricket. Doing a lot of stuff off the field is something that’s been eye-catchy. They were always about more than just cricket,” Patil adds.
Currently working on her next big tournament, with recovery behind her and competitive cricket back in sight, Patil keeps her cards close. “It’s a secret until you watch the game,” she laughs. “It’s been 10-14 months now and nobody has seen me. I’ll be back with some masala in my bowling. Being a spinner, you have to have at least few variations handy. I’m working towards it and I would love to execute them in the games as well,” concludes Patil.