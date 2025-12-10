Will be back with masala in my bowling, says Shreyanka Patil

Her defining moment in cricket came during RCB’s title-winning WPL 2024 season. Reminiscing the big moment, she says, lifting the cup, the eliminator where her team played against the Mumbai Indians and her getting Harmanpreet Kaur out in her final over changed the whole game. That wicket shifted momentum and soon after came the trophy and the Purple Cap, marking a breakthrough season that established her as one the league’s standout performers.

Patil’s journey, however, hasn’t been uninterrupted. The season that followed proved testing, with injury forcing her away from competitive cricket, including the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. However, the setback offered perspective, reinforcing the importance of trust and patience. Much of her confidence comes from the environment RCB has fostered. “Being a death specialist (for her skill in bowling crucial overs), if they hadn’t given me that opportunity, I wouldn’t even know I could do it. Understanding the game better and being put into situations I’m good at shaped me,” Patil admits.

Over three WPL seasons,the franchise backed her in high-pressure moment, helping her grow not just as a bowler but as a decision maker. That trust carried into her transition to the international stage. For Patil, timing and backing have worked in tandem, allowing her to take responsibility with conviction. “When I went on to play for India, I felt ready. I’m happy that the platform came at the right time,” she says. Being part of a franchise that celebrates multiple sports resonates with her. “I’ve followed RCB’s social media page growing up. They were always into something interesting, and that’s not just cricket. Doing a lot of stuff off the field is something that’s been eye-catchy. They were always about more than just cricket,” Patil adds.

Currently working on her next big tournament, with recovery behind her and competitive cricket back in sight, Patil keeps her cards close. “It’s a secret until you watch the game,” she laughs. “It’s been 10-14 months now and nobody has seen me. I’ll be back with some masala in my bowling. Being a spinner, you have to have at least few variations handy. I’m working towards it and I would love to execute them in the games as well,” concludes Patil.