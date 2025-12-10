Youth murders friend in Karnataka's Hassan, posts video of crime scene

HASSAN: A youngster, under the influence of ganja, clobbered his friend to death with a stone on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway on Tuesday afternoon, even as passersby and local residents watched in horror. After a fight over a silly issue, Keerthi (24) of Huvinahalli Kaval village was murdered by his friend Ullas of Dodda Kanagal village in Alur taluk. What made the crime freakier was the fact that Ullas made a video of the scene of crime and uploaded it on social media, which went viral.

Ullas, who is said to be addicted to ganja, was riding the bike with Keerthi when the fight broke out. Angry Ullas stopped the motorcycle on the highway and murdered Keerthi by smashing his forehead with a boulder. Ullas escaped on the same motorcycle after the incident.

A police team, led by DySp Srinidhi, visited the spot with a sniffer dog and launched a manhunt for the murderer.

Hassan residents alleged that the police have failed to control ganja that is coming in from neighbouring districts. Roadside canteens have turned into places where youngsters are buying ganja and also consuming it, they complained.