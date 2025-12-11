A Gen Z Odyssey: Bengalureans rejoice as season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hits OTT

Great Expectations

Season 1 was a huge success, with many enamored with the casting of Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Sumhadri as the Percy, Annabeth, and Grover trio, despite initial skepticism. Especially with the two film adaptations which came out in 2010 and 2013, being critically received for deviating drastically from the books, fans were apprehensive about the series. But it does not seem to have disappointed, as software engineer Viswambhari Anandan (23) notes, “Annabeth isn’t blonde and white, Zeus too was portrayed by a black actor, but I did not mind that. As kids watch as well, having so many ethnicities to look up to is great.” Sudheeksha Easwar, a masters student, adds “Initially, I was skeptical but as soon as I heard Walker Scobell speak, I knew that was Percy! They got the characters and personalities right even if their physical descriptions didn’t match exactly and that’s what matters.”

In season 2, as Percy and Annabeth go looking for a missing grover, traversing the dangerous sea of monsters, fans are waiting to see action-filled moments.

“There is a moment in the book where there is a complicated battle with Scylla, a legendary sea monster. I’m keen to see how they recreate it,” says Prabhakar. The trailer too teased a moment that could be this one with a short glimpse of an imposing sea monster’s tail. Funny but tense moments teased during promotions, including Percy being turned into a hamster by the sorceress Circe, and Grover being held captive by a blind cyclops who thinks the former is his bride, are moments fans are looking forward to the most. Easwar also points to the budding crush between Percy and Annabeth, saying, “I’m waiting to see their slow romance evolve – they’ve always been the OG couple for me.”

With the wait finally over, it’s time to gather your demigod friends, whip up some blue pop corn in Percy’s honour, and settle in.