Bengaluru braces for 15 degree Celsius nights

BENGALURU: After a recent cold spell that had Bengaluru shivering, the city is now witnessing a striking contrast between warm days and chilly nights. Night temperatures are expected to dip to around 15°C over the next few days, even as daytime conditions turn noticeably warmer due to persistent dry weather.

The cold weather that the city experienced due to the influence of cyclone Ditwah has now given way to this unusual pattern where Bengaluru experiences near summer warmth during the day and distinctly cool nights. Maximum temperatures are touching 29°C, while minimum temperatures are forecast to fall as low as 15°C through the week.

CS Patil, senior meteorologist at India Metrological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said that for the city, the forecast indicates clear skies over the next seven days. Night temperatures in the city are expected to fall to around 15 to 17°C. The meteorologist noted recent instances of cooler nights and confirmed that this pattern would continue through the coming week.

He added that daytime temperatures will feel warmer due to the prevailing dry conditions. “Because of low moisture, both cooling and heating rates are faster,” he explained, leading to a sharper difference between minimum and maximum temperatures.

According to IMD data, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.2°C and on Wednesday at 27.6°C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was at 16.1°C and on Wednesday at 17.5°C.

Patil also noted that Karnataka will continue to experience dry weather for the next one week, with clear skies across most districts. Night temperatures in many northern interior districts may drop to 10 to 12°C, and in some pockets could even fall below 10°C, especially around the Kalaburagi region.