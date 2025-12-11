Four drunk men rob stolen gold from thief in Bengaluru; all five arrested

BENGALURU: Four drunk men who had attacked and robbed a 30-year-old thief from Tamil Nadu at a crematorium in Mandur have been arrested by the Avalahalli police. The police also recovered Rs 70 lakh-worth stolen property. The thief, too, has been arrested for committing three house thefts.

The thief has been identified as Isai Raj alias Kuntta alias Saravana, a resident of Varadaraja Layout in Amruthahalli. Isai, a construction labourer, has seven house theft cases registered against him in Sampigehalli, Yelahanka, Sanjaynagar, Bagalur and Amruthahalli police station limits.

The four accused who attacked and robbed Isai have been identified as S Mounesh Rao, 22, a daily wage labourer, M Darshan alias Appu, 23, a delivery boy, Chandan R Rajappa, 23, a delivery boy and M Sunil, 20, a daily wage labourer, all residents of Bidarahalli. None of the four accused are involved in any other previous cases.

On November 22, Isai after parking his scooter at Mandur crematorium had committed theft of 330 grams of gold ornaments and cash from a locked house in the vicinity. The other four accused who were drinking in the crematorium saw the parked scooter and broke its handle.

Isai, who came back to take his scooter, was unable to start his two-wheeler. The four while drinking observed Isai. They attacked and robbed him of the gold and cash which Isai had stolen. Isai pleaded with them to give him some money as he had to go to Tamil Nadu. They returned Rs 3,000 to him.