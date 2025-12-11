In a Para-llel World: Delve into Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year 2025 : Parasocial

Connection to Concern

Parasocial dynamics differ from casual fandom or simple reliance on AI because they are emotional rather than behavioural, according to Dr Umashankar. Yet not all such bonds are harmful. “They can provide companionship, comfort and motivation. But they become unhealthy when they replace real-life relationships or cause emotional distress,” Murthy notes.

Chatbots offer unconditional acceptance. They do not argue, judge or withdraw, which makes people feel safe. “The red flag appears when people start spending excessive time tracking a celebrity or chatbot and experience emotional distress when that access is disrupted. Then a sense of entitlement begins to develop, feeling betrayed or dejected when a celebrity or AI does not respond,” highlights Umashankar.

Meanwhile, communication executive Aayushi Naik, notes that the reason parasocial has become mainstream is visibility. “Social media delivers narratives in seconds – that kind of access makes people deeply invested in celebrities’ lives – sometimes to the point of obsession,” she says. Interviews and behind-the-scenes videos add to this familiarity, even while she remains aware that much of what is seen is carefully curated. This constant exposure, experts agree, explains why younger generations are more susceptible, especially now that fandom has become 24/7, personalised and algorithm-driven.