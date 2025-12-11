No trophies for VIPs, give only eco-friendly items: DPAR to officials

BENGALURU: Henceforth, trophies, mementos or souvenirs will not be presented to dignitaries at government or government-sponsored programmes. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Protocol) has issued a circular to all senior officials, the Governor’s office, the secretariat, and other offices to implement the new rule.

Instead, dignitaries should be honoured with books, saplings, or handicraft items made by local artisans, it said. “Though there is good intention in giving these trophies to dignitaries, this practice is causing concern as it has a financial and environmental implication,’’ it stated.

Wednesday’s directive was in addition to a 2021 circular that stressed against presenting flower bouquets, garlands, fruit baskets or shawls to dignitaries at any government and government-sponsored events. It also directed organisers to give Kannada books instead.

The latest circular pointed out that items like laminated wooden plaques, plastic, metal, or even glass mementos negatively impact the environment. Disposing of these items is difficult as one has to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable from these items. This is diverting the government’s attempts to encourage sustainable practices, and reduce garbage, it said.

“Boards and corporations spend significant amounts annually by calling tenders to supply trophies and mementos. This expenditure could instead be utilised for constructive purposes. Moreover, when programmes are organised at short notice, boards and corporations would get sub-standard trophies and mementos, which later posed challenges in disposal,” the circular said.

“Departments or boards should not call for tenders to procure such items. This new rule is applicable for all government events. However, for sports events, this may not be applicable, but the trophies should have no plastic,” it stated.