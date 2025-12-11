Over 60 phones, cash seized in Bengaluru prison raid

BENGALURU: Following strong criticism over preferential treatment to jail inmates, Bengaluru Central Prison authorities have been conducting multiple searches on the premises.

On Tuesday, officials carried out a raid and seized 14 mobile phones, nine SIM cards, five chargers, 10 sharp objects, and two earphones in multiple barracks. A case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station.

With this, officials have seized 67 mobile phones, 48 SIM cards and Rs 64,880 in cash apart other items in the last fortnight. Six FIRs have also been registered so far.

The seizure of more than 60 mobile phones has raised questions about serious security lapses in the prison. Recently, a few incidents involving jail warders smuggling drugs and mobile phones into the prison have also come to light.

Alok Kumar appointed DGP Prisons

Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police and posted to the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, replacing Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B Dayananda. According to the order issued by the state government on Wednesday, Dayananda has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Training, the post held by Kumar as ADGP. ENS