Six-month-old baby rescued from father, grandparents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Magadi Road police and Chennammanakere Achchukattu police, along with the district child protection officer, rescued a six-month-old boy, who was kidnapped by his father and his parents, and reunited him with his mother after three days.

According to police, Deepa (38) married Shilpi N Kumar in 2024. After marriage, she began to face harassment from her mother-in-law Renuka and father-in-law S Naresh Kumar. After they learnt that she was pregnant, they did not show any concern for her health and refused to send her to parental home or allow her mother to visit her. They also took away her phone.

After delivering the baby, she continued to face mental and physical harassment from them as well as her husband, so she approached the Banashankari Women’s police station and lodged a complaint on December 6. The same day, they took the baby away without informing the mother and moved to their other house in Rajajinagar at night. Despite multiple requests by her that they hand over the baby, the family refused.

On December 9, the police along with the district child officer went to get custody of the baby. They found the house locked from outside, and after hearing the baby crying, they broke open the door and rescued him. A case of kidnapping and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act was registered against the trio, police said.