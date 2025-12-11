Tunnel road may affect 276 trees, security room in Bengaluru's Lalbagh

BENGALURU: An initial survey conducted by the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) has estimated that the contentious Tunnel Road project will impact 276 trees in the iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Sources in the Urban Development Department (UDD) said the tunnel exit has been planned between Siddapura and Ashoka Pillar Circle near Lalbagh. The tunnel road from Hebbal Esteem Mall Junction to Silk Board KSRP Junction will likely impact the tree cover and some structures at the park.

“The initial survey indicates that 2,56,248.95 sqft of land is required for the tunnel exit. The trees to be cut are with a girth ranging between 0.3 metre and over 3 metre, as per the report given to UDD by officials,” said a UDD official.

Documents accessed by the TNIE showed that 96 trees are with a girth of 0.3 to 1 metre, 75 trees with 1-1.5 metre, 60 trees with 1.5-2 metre, 36 trees with 2-3 metre and nine trees with a girth of over 3 metre.

The official said structures to be impacted include a stone masonry compound wall measuring 3.5 metre in height and 1,050 metre in length, 20 metre of wire fence, one gate, six lampposts, two borewells, six name boards, a toilet, a ticket counter, storage unit, and a security room.