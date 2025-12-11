Tunnel road may affect 276 trees, security room in Bengaluru's Lalbagh

BENGALURU: An initial survey conducted by the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) has estimated that the contentious Tunnel Road project will impact 276 trees in the iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden.
Sources in the Urban Development Department (UDD) said the tunnel exit has been planned between Siddapura and Ashoka Pillar Circle near Lalbagh. The tunnel road from Hebbal Esteem Mall Junction to Silk Board KSRP Junction will likely impact the tree cover and some structures at the park.
“The initial survey indicates that 2,56,248.95 sqft of land is required for the tunnel exit. The trees to be cut are with a girth ranging between 0.3 metre and over 3 metre, as per the report given to UDD by officials,” said a UDD official.
Documents accessed by the TNIE showed that 96 trees are with a girth of 0.3 to 1 metre, 75 trees with 1-1.5 metre, 60 trees with 1.5-2 metre, 36 trees with 2-3 metre and nine trees with a girth of over 3 metre.
The official said structures to be impacted include a stone masonry compound wall measuring 3.5 metre in height and 1,050 metre in length, 20 metre of wire fence, one gate, six lampposts, two borewells, six name boards, a toilet, a ticket counter, storage unit, and a security room.
‘Project will not be welcome’
Lalbagh authorities have written to UDD asking them to give in writing the requirement at the garden for the proposed tunnel road covering 17 km. “We also have to conduct a survey and file a report on the impact of the tunnel road via Lalbagh to UDD,” said a Lalbagh official.
The GBA’s Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile), along with engineers and experts in a technical evaluation committee, is working out the modalities for the ambitious project being pursued by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. B-Smile is also scrutinising technical bids for the project that is likely to cost Rs 17,780 crore.
BJP MLAs Uday Garudachar from Chickpet and CK Ramamurthy from Jayanagar, who share the border with Lalbagh, expressed concern over the impact on biodiversity. “The project, if it impacts trees and heritage structures, will not be welcomed,” said Garudachar.
Ramamurthy said walkers, environmentalists and others feel tunnelling will affect the massive stone in Lal Bagh. “Apart from hundreds of trees, aquifers will be disturbed in and around Jayanagar,” he added.