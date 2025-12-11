Two fake Ayurvedic practitioners held, cops warn people against such gurus in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has appealed to people not to seek any treatment from Ayurvedic practitioners operating from roadside tents as many of them are uncertified. This comes in the backdrop of the arrest of two self-proclaimed Ayurvedic gurus for cheating a software engineer by promising to cure his sexual health problems.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Singh said the Jnanabharathi police have arrested two people for cheating a man by promising to cure his ailment. The victim later developed severe health complications due to the “medicines” given by the accused. All divisional deputy commissioners of police have been instructed to verify roadside Ayurvedic tents, and to remove those operating illegally.

Vijay Pradhan Chitodiya (42) and Manoj Singh Chitodiya (29), residents of Maharashtra and hailing from Gujarat, have been arrested for cheating the software engineer.

The police said 29-year-old Akhilesh (name changed), who was depressed about not having a child and frustrated with delays in allopathic treatment, had approached a roadside tent run by the self-styled Ayurvedic gurus. The accused promised him a quick cure, but in the end, he lost Rs 48 lakh and suffered kidney damage after consuming the herbal medicines prescribed to him.

The police added that the prime accused was arrested in Telangana, and based on his information, his associate was arrested in Cyberabad. About 17 types of Ayurvedic medicines, a tempo traveller used for the offence, and Rs 19.50 lakh in cash have been seized from the duo. Both have been remanded to judicial custody.